2023: Makinde declares support for Tinubu

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, affirmed his support for the position of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, on the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Makinde, represented by his Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, who spoke in Yoruba made this known in Akure, Ondo State at the welcoming occasion of Tinubu by the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and other Yoruba elders.

Tinubu visited the organisation to unveil his action plans for the country as documented in his 80-page campaign manifesto.

Lawal said, “Since he (Makinde) became governor, he doesn’t joke with Yoruba matters. There is no time that father would call him that he would fail to respond.

“Whenever there is an event, either organised by Afenifere or any other Yoruba group, Gov Makinde will always be supportive. Though we are not of the same political affiliation, but we are bound by ethnicity. Yoruba land, whatever it is you are doing, he (Makinde) is in support.”

During this meeting, Pa Fasoranti had placed his hands on Tinubu’s head and prayed for him, dismissing Ayo Adebanjo’s endorsement of the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

