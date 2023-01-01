Search
2023: ‘Light has come to Nigeria’ – Enenche

News

The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche has prophesied a new dawn for the country.

The cleric who released the 2023 prophecy during the crossover night at the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome Abuja, declared that light has come to Nigeria.

Dr Enenche said the glory of God would be restored to the nation and in the lives of church members in the new year.

He said, “The Glory of your life, family, community, the Church in Nigeria, the Glory of this Church and the Glory of our nation Nigeria is rising in this season.

“Light is in your hands, I prophesy a Light explosion! Every trace of the power of darkness around your life, family and our nation, I declare that they are buried by Light!

“Step into your season of honour, dignity and distinction, Nigeria! Step in! Unusual, stupendous and Supernatural supplies! Royalties, kings and nobles, they shall look for you! And they shall submit! And for you, your tenure on the ground floor has expired!

“2023! Light has come! To Nigeria! To your family! To my family”!

