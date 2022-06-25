2023: Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi missing as INEC releases list of senatorial candidates

Conspicuously missing were the names of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

The trio had contested the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress but may have been hoping to reclaim the APC senatorial seats after failing to win the top seat.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, an INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the commission is not obligated to publish the name of candidates that did not emerge from valid party primaries.