2023: Kwankwaso clears air on ‘stepping down’

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has debunked speculations that he would be stepping down for the candidate of another party before the 2023 elections.

This comes amid speculation that the former Kano State Governor would step down for either the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, or the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

But speaking through his campaign spokesperson, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP candidate said he is contesting to win.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, Johnson said: “Kwankwaso is in the race to win.”

According to him, Kwankwaso has all it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “I do not know how people come up with these assertions and speculations. Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for any candidate.

“Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and the political will to lead Nigeria to greater heights”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...