Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Keyamo likens Obi’s victory to ‘Camel through the eye of a needle’

Politics

The spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has claimed it’s impossible for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to win the forthcoming presidential election.

Keyamo, who also is the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, denied saying Obi’s soaring popularity took his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, by surprise.

The statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle where he said Obi stepping into the Presidential Villa could be compared to a camel passing through the eye of a needle.

He wrote: “FAKE NEWS ALERT! A certain quote making the rounds on social/m where I purportedly said, “We never saw Peter Obi coming, he took us all by surprise, the only mistake we made in APC bla bla” is fake news. Obi entering the Villa is like a camel passing through the eye of a needle.”

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

0
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Celebrity

Yomi Casual Breaks Silence on Gay Allegations, Places Heavy Curses on Folks Including Himself

0
Olorunyomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has finally responded to the rumour that sent the internet into an overdrive during the course of last week.
Celebrity

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

0
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Celebrity

Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

0
Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

0
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Celebrity

Yomi Casual Breaks Silence on Gay Allegations, Places Heavy Curses on Folks Including Himself

0
Olorunyomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has finally responded to the rumour that sent the internet into an overdrive during the course of last week.
Celebrity

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

0
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Celebrity

Mercy Johnson Shuts Down Viral Rumour That She Has Cancer

0
Mercy Johnson has shut down a viral claim that she has cancer.
Celebrity

AY Makun Celebrates ‘Long Awaited’ Daughter, Ayomide as She Clocks 1

0
Children really do grow up very fast as AY Makun's baby girl, Ayomide is a year old already.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rapper Phyno Announces New Project Underway

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fans of Phyno are in for a treat as he has promised to give them something for their listening pleasure.
Read more

Yomi Casual Breaks Silence on Gay Allegations, Places Heavy Curses on Folks Including Himself

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Olorunyomi Makun aka Yomi Casual has finally responded to the rumour that sent the internet into an overdrive during the course of last week.
Read more

Linda Ikeji Makes Film Debut with ‘Dark October’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Linda Ikeji has ventured into the business of filmmaking with her debut movie, 'Dark October'.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: