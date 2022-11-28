2023: Katsina Youths promise Atiku 6 million votes

Youths in Katsina State under the auspices of the Atiku Support Organization have vowed to deliver at least six million votes for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The State Coordinator of the Organization, Yasir Ibrahim, disclosed this during the inauguration ceremony of the 34 Local Government Coordinators at the Katsina State Atiku Presidential Campaign Office, Katsina on Sunday.

He explained that the coordinators, aged between 30 to 35, were inaugurated to ensure that Atiku wins all the polling units across the 34 LGAs of the State.

Also speaking, the PDP Funtua/Dandume Federal Constituency Candidate, Hon. Rabilu Musa, who was impressed with the turnout of the teeming youth during the inauguration, said it shows that PDP is the answer.

