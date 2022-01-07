2023: Jonathan’s campaign posters emerge [Photo]

A campaign poster for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has surfaced online ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The poster, which emerged online, was tagged “GEJ Is Coming Back.”

The campaign poster was facilitated by a group known as the National Agenda For Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Jonathan had ruled Nigeria for six years before handing over to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, after a tense presidential election.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, there are reports that Jonathan may run for the presidency under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He has yet to comment on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...