2023: Jonathan set to declare for president under APC

All seems to be set for former President Goodluck Jonathan to officially declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Citing sources, LeadershipNG claims that Jonathan may have yielded to pressure from some big wigs of the governing party, close allies of the presidency to join the APC and clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

Groups and individuals have also been mounting pressure on the former president to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Supporters of the former Nigerian leader, made up of men, women and youths, yesterday morning thronged his Abuja office, insisting that he must declare his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

Jonathan who was holding a meeting with his committee of friends who visited him at his Foundation office at Taraba Crescent, Maitama, at the time the supporters stormed the place in protest did not categorically tell them that he would declare for the presidency.

Instead, he covertly asked the supporters to watch out, saying the political process was still in progress.

“I cannot declare because some processes are still ongoing. Yes, you are calling on me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing; just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along,” Jonathan stated while addressing the supporters in front of the gate to his office.

But LeadershipNG reports that arrangement has been concluded for the former president to defect to the APC and join other aspirants jostling for the presidential ticket ahead of the party’s presidential primary billed to hold on May 30 and 31, 2022.

Confirming the development, one of the sources who did not want his name in print, said, “It is not all about former President Jonathan. The forces that be in APC are the ones asking him to run for the presidency under the party’s platform. I think he is just waiting for the process to be finalised before declaring officially.

“We all know that the former president cannot take such a decision at this dying moment to throw his has in the ring of a party he would be dealing with as a new entrant and expect to get the ticket of the highest office in the country.”

It was also learnt that the APC is planning to grant the former president waiver as a new entrant to participate in the party’s presidential primary.

The NWC of the APC, in exercising the power of NEC in accordance with the party’s constitution may grant and approve waiver as soon as it is requested by the ward executive for the former president to participate in all activities of the APC such as voting and be voted for in any of the intra party elections ahead of the 2023 polls”, a party source added.

Meanwhile, the supporters holding placards with inscriptions such as “run Jonathan run”, “Jonathan you are a good man”, “Jonathan, you’re the only voice of the masses we know”, and “Jonathan you must run”, “run Goodluck run”, “declare now, Goodluck”, “you must run”, “you are wasting our time, declare now”, among others contended that the former president remains their only hope for a better future.

The Coalition of Northern Youths, other youth and women groups from across the federation were part of the visit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...