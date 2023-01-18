Search
2023: It’s Tinubu’s turn to chop – Lalong

Politics

Governor Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians to allow Bola Tinubu to become the next President.

He stated that it’s the turn of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate to “chop” (slang for eat).

The Plateau helmsman made the remark at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

Lalong is the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“If you do me good, I’ll do you good. If you do good on the other side, we’ll do good on this side. That is Emi Lokan. Is that not Emi Lokan?”, he asked party supporters.

“Asiwaju has done good. It is his turn, it is your turn, it is our turn. If you chop alone, you will die alone.

“He didn’t chop alone, so it is his turn to chop. And that is why Emi Lokan is very important”, the governor said.

His comments seemed to have unsettled the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, who stood by.

The former Borno governor called the attention of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and muttered something to him.

In several reactions, Nigerians say Lalong’s bizarre speech suggests the APC was seeking to retain the presidency for pecuniary gains.

“At this point, the choice is yours. It will be a national disgrace if this set of people are handed over the affairs of this nation”, @SammyKing tweeted.

