‘2023 is between APC and PDP’ – Gov Sule insists

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has stated that the 2023 presidential election will still be a two horse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Governor Sule, the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), missed their chance to be strong contenders in the 2023 presidential election when they failed to come together.

Speaking on ChannelsTV, Governor Sule said he believes both parties are scantily popular and lack the national spread to win a presidential election.

According to him, the Labour Party is not as popular as it may think.

“He is not even popular in Nasarawa State, so I don’t know of the nation,” the governor said of LP’s flagbearer Peter Obi.

Sule added, “At the national level, based on what we read, there are four political parties that are strong, definitely the APC because we are the ruling party, the PDP because they have an excellent candidate.

“Peter Obi was at one time a governor so he is there also alongside Kwankwaso’s party.

“If you look at all these candidates, with all sense of humility, there are only two candidates at the top and they are Asiwaju and Atiku Abubakar,” Governor Sule opined.

While stressing that he is not writing off Obi and Kwankwaso, the governor however, asserted that the two will find it very difficult to break through.

“Going in they will do very well, I have no doubt in certain regions, but to have the national spread is going to be very difficult because its people who move political parties, not just the name or the individual at the top.”

In buttressing his point, the Nasarawa State governor said he is certain that the only way Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso could have staged a huge upset was if they had earlier merged their parties.

