2023: Intersociety says it has uncovered ’50 rigging plots’ of INEC

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has unveiled a 23-Page Special Investigative Report on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in which it “frontally and statistically unmasked the present leadership” of the commission “and all its rigging plots ahead of Nigeria’s all-important Presidential Election fixed for 25th Feb 2023.”

“This follows the successful completion of our months-long Special Investigative Report on INEC regarding what the Commission is really cooking ahead of the 2023 General Elections particularly the 25th Feb 2023 Presidential Poll. The Special Investigative Report had been put together using INEC’s released data and related verified others compiled by Intersociety since May 2021. The Report was finally and successfully completed on 28th Sept 2022 and updated on 4th October 2022. The cardinal objective of the Report is to expose how INEC hatched or plotted 50 major poll rigging plots ahead of the 2023 Presidential Poll, successfully executed 27 during 2022 Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) and lined up 23 others for execution between now and Presidential Election Day of 25th Feb 2023,” Intersociety said Thursday in a statement.

According to the statement, “INEC’s dastardly acts above mentioned are deeply contrary to Intersociety’s firm position that the Nigeria’s Presidential Poll can only be adjudged popular, inclusive, violence free and credible if it is mandatorily and inexcusably conducted by ensuring that all citizens of voting age in Nigeria regardless of their tribe, religion, class or gender are non-discriminatorily registered to vote and issued with permanent voters’ cards; protected to conscientiously vote candidates of their choice on Presidential Election Day without threats of fear and violence and their votes protected and announced as voted”.

The statement was signed in Enugu, Eastern Nigeria by four principal officers: Emeka Umeagbalasi, Criminologist and Board Chair, Chinwe Umeche Esquire, Head of Democracy and Good Governance Program, Obianuju Joy Igboeli Esquire, Head of Civil Liberties and Rule of Law Program and Chidinma Udegbunam Esquire, Head of Campaign and Publicity Department.

