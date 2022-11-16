2023: INEC to commence weekly media briefings ahead of polls

As Nigeria inches closer to the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will start weekly media briefings to inform Nigerians on the progress made by the commission.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said the commission will start with biweekly briefing and later progress to weekly and daily briefings.

The INEC boss reiterated the commission’s loyalty to Nigerians who want free, fair, credible and verifiable elections supported by technology, which guarantees transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on election day.

He also restated that there is no going back Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for the 2023 general elections.

Mahmood appealed to political parties and political leaders to conduct their campaigns peacefully, eschewing divisiveness, rancour and violence.

While pledging to continue to play their part diligently and conscientiously, he appealed to all stakeholders and, above all, citizens to play their own part so as to give Nigerians elections they yearn for.

