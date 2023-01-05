Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Politics

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) machines.

The National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Festus Okoye made this known in a statement Wednesday.

He said INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, national commissioners and senior officials of the Commission were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS on Tuesday.

To facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, Okoye said the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

He said over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to states of the Federation ahead of the elections.

With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja on Tuesday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with its contingency provisions for all critical election materials, according to the INEC commissioner.

He added that the Commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 general elections facilitated by the deployment of technology.

