2023: INEC raises alarm over fake recruitment website

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has raised an alarm over a fake recruitment website circulating on social media.

INEC disclosed this Tuesday night via a post on its social media accounts.

The electoral commission had previously announced a recruitment exercise for its ad-hoc staff to be deployed for the conduct of the forthcoming elections.

However, following a creation of a pseudo website for ad-hoc staff recruitment by unknown individuals, INEC has come out to dissociate itself from it.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake adhoc recruitment link https://inecnigeria.govservice.site/ being circulated by some unknown persons on various social media platforms, frequently visited sites and blogs with the intention to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

“We implore Nigerians to disregard the fake link and avoid falling victims of swindlers.

“The INEC Adhoc Recruitment Exercise is absolutely free of charge. No payment of any kind is required throughout the application process”, it said.

