Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: I’m not spare tyre, do not bedwet – Kwankwaso

Politics

Barely two months to the 2023 presidential election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, says he’s not a spare tire.

Kwankwaso made the remark while urging Nigerians to vote for the best candidate in the presidential election.

He described himself as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Kwankwaso disclosed this in a video on Twitter while fielding questions.

“Nigerians should vote wisely this time around, as the country needs someone who can save it.

“I’ve worked with the ministry of defence, served as the Kano State governor and represented Kano Central senatorial district for several years with enough knowledge to know what is needed.

“I am a PhD holder, unlike a secondary school cert holder or diploma cert holder. I do not ‘bedwet’, nor am I a spare tyre,” he said.

Latest

Movies

Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

0
Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, 'Battle on Buka Street'.
News

Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist New Year Prophecies

0
The Ghana Police Service have reiterated the ban on...
Celebrity

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

0
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.
Politics

Peter Obi souvenirs distributed at Obasanjo’s Ibogun Festival

0
Ahead the 2023 presidential election, rechargeable lamps with the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Movies

Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

0
Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, 'Battle on Buka Street'.
News

Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist New Year Prophecies

0
The Ghana Police Service have reiterated the ban on...
Celebrity

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

0
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.
Politics

Peter Obi souvenirs distributed at Obasanjo’s Ibogun Festival

0
Ahead the 2023 presidential election, rechargeable lamps with the...
Celebrity

Nollywood X Hollywood: Patience Ozokwo, Bukky Wright Link Up With Vivica Fox and Others on Set of New Film

0
There's a Hollywood X Nollywood collaboration coming to a screen near you soon as we're behind excited to see it.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, 'Battle on Buka Street'.
Read more

Ghana Police reiterate ban on alarmist New Year Prophecies

Emmanuel Offor -
The Ghana Police Service have reiterated the ban on alarmist new year prophecies, saying those found culpable will be punished. In many churches, worshippers gather...
Read more

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: