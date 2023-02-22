Search
2023: I’m not desperate for power – Atiku

A few days to the commencement of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he’s not desperate to be Nigeria’s president.

Atiku said contrary to what some people think, he was contesting for the presidency to make Nigeria a better place.

He spoke in Abuja when the Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria, endorsed him as their presidential candidate, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Represented by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Atiku said: “I’m not desperate for office. I’m running to change things. Under my watch, so many things will change. I’ve made a covenant with the Nigerian people.

“We need to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for insisting elections must be free and fair. We need to appreciate that move.”

On the issue of the redesigned Naira, Atiku warned that Nigerians would suffer more if they allow “fraudsters” to takeover power.

