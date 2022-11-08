2023: I’ll vote for Peter Obi – Frank Edward

The support base of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, grew on Monday, when renowned gospel singer, Frank Edward, confirmed that he will vote for Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Frank Edward, in a statement posted on his verified twitter account @frankrichboy, said he has made his decision based on his believe and convictions.

He said: “At this point clearly and carefully I will vote Peter Obi. No matter what happens at least I’ll be sure I tried to put my thumb of support in salvaging Nigeria. If at this point people are already dodging events! What are we still talking about! Abeg Abeg!.”

His endorsement comes a week after popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr. Macaroni, confirmed his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, apparently based on his personal convictions and confidence in his ability and capacity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria better.

Also last week, one of the Psquare brothers was reported to had confirmed that 99 per cent of his colleagues (celebrities) are “obidients” meaning that they are in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

