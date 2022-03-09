Wednesday, March 9, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

2023: I’ll soon officially declare my stand on presidency – Osinbajo

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said he would soon declare his stance on running for the Presidency in 2023.

The VP disclosed this through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, while responding to questions from State House correspondents on Tuesday.

Akande said the Vice President is currently committed to his job of working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Well, like he has said up to this time, he is committed to the work that he is elected as Vice President and to support the President.

“That is what he is focused on now; and like I have also said in my last tweet, whatever will be his activities or whatever he would do will be communicated officially soon,” he said.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: