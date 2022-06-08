2023: I’ll leave Nigeria if Atiku, Tinubu wins – Charly Boy

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charly Boy has said he will leave Nigeria if either the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar or the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bola Tinubu emerges winner of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu coasted to victory at the APC primaries Wednesday by securing over half of the votes of delegates.

He polled a total of 1,271 votes from the 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention on Wednesday.

Reacting on Twitter, Charlyboy said President Muhammadu Buhari will look like a saint if Tinubu emerges a winner.

”If any of these two jagbajantis win, I go just leave una waka go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari will look like a saint,” he wrote.

