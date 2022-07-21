2023: ‘I’ll hand over to you’ – Buhari tells Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the opinion that the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket would emerge victorious in 2023.

The President said this Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, while responding to a speech by Senator Kashim Shettima, the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the APC.

“I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win,” Buhari said.

Buhari, who received Shettima shortly after he was unveiled by the leadership of the party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he was very happy with the choice of the former Governor of Borno State as running mate.

“I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well. You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable,” he said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

In his remarks, the vice presidential candidate thanked the President for his “empathy, support and positive role” leading to his emergence as running mate to the APC presidential candidate.

He praised the President for having “a special place in your heart for Borno and Northeast,” adding, “I can cite 20-30 instances of support you have rendered, for which you will be remembered.”

The candidate promised to remain “loyal and devoted” to the President, pledging that his Vice-Presidency will not be for the “troika of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri,” but for all Nigeria, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or geographical place of origin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...