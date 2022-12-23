Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start campaigning for his preferred presidential candidate in January.

Since losing out in the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there has been a crisis in the party over calls for Iyorchia Ayu to step down from his position as national chairman of the party.

The calls, championed by Wike and his allies, are based on the grounds that the PDP presidential candidate and national chairman cannot be from the same region.

Amid the crisis, some PDP stakeholders, including five PDP governors — Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu — formed the Integrity Group, dubbed G5.

The governors have also exempted themselves from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration of a flyover in Obi-Akpor LGA, Wike said he will mobilise people “from state to state” for his preferred candidate from January.

“From January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for. So, all of you who have been suspects and have been saying all kinds of things and abusing me, wait. January has come,” he said.

“Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will also move from state to state and [tell them] why they should vote for people I think they should vote for.

“Nothing will happen. So, all of you appearing on television [to] abuse me, don’t waste your saliva again. January will come. All those of you that tell people you have 40 shoes and 50 wristwatches, the time has come to convert those watches to votes.

“Those of you who haven’t been stable, moving from one political party to another — you move from PDP to here, you move from here back to PDP; those of you, who in 2015, you said if they vote for PDP, they are voting for insurgency, corruption — wait.

“All of us will reply to tell Nigeria the things you said, how far are they now? Is it the same PDP or a new PDP?”

Latest

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...
Technology

FTX’s Bankman-Fried released to parents on $250m bail

0
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

Emmanuel Offor -
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for...
Read more

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Offor -
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State...
Read more

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

Emmanuel Offor -
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says Nigerians will not have to deal with the challenge of multiple foreign exchange...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: