2023: ‘I don’t underestimate Peter Obi’ – APC’s Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, says he will never underrate the power of the opposition parties, including the Labour Party, ahead of next year’s elections.

Adamu, who was speaking on Arise TV on Sunday, said his experience in politics has taught him never to underestimate the powers of his rivals.

He described the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu; and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as people who are well grounded and mean well for the country.

“Honestly I have never ever underestimated the capacity of my opponents, I will not do so now. This is not the first time I will be party chairman, I have been secretary of the party, I have been chairman of the party at the state level I have faced elections, I have won some and lost some, I have no reason whatsoever to doubt my opponent,” he said.

“The gentleman who is chairman of PDP is a friend of mine, we have known even before we got these positions.

“Peter Obi I knew him when he was governor of Anambra state, I visited him. These are people who mean well as far as I’m concerned, from their outbursts they mean well. They are well grounded, I don’t have doubts about that.

“So I have no reason whatsoever to underestimate their ability to lead their people to victory.”

The APC National Chairman however boasted that his party is more organized and stands a better chance to win next year’s elections.

“I am telling you that we are better organized. We have a higher number of followership. We have got the register of members of the party, you can verify it.

“These other parties don’t have.

“I don’t contemplate any situation that will make us not to win the election in 2023.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...