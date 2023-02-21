2023: How to check BVAS Machines before voting

The 2023 general elections come up this Saturday as Nigerians take to the polls to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

To ensure credibility of the polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, launched the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, to accredit voters before votes are cast.

Amid fears of tampering with the machines, a simple system of authentication has been issued to the electorates.

Before voting at your polling unit, make sure the number on the machine is 00000.0000.00.

See an illustration in the image below.

If this is not the digit reflecting on the machine at your polling unit, be sure to raise an alarm.

Your vote is your power.

Vote wisely.

