2023 Grammys: Full list of winners

Sensational songstress, Tems, becomes the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award as she wins the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners for the 2023 Grammys — with winners on top of each category and in bold:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff | WINNER

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Tobias Jesso Jr. | WINNER

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Music film

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” — (Various Artists); Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers | WINNER

“Adele One Night Only” — Adele; Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & Ben Winston, video producers

“Our World” — Justin Bieber; Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

“Billie Eilish Live At The O2” — Billie Eilish; Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

“Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)” — Rosalía; Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

“A Band A Brotherhood A Barn” — Neil Young & Crazy Horse; Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

Music video

“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer | WINNER

“Easy On Me” — Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet To Come” — BTS; Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

“Woman” — Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was” — Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

Song written for visual media

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast) | WINNER

“Be Alive” [From “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From “Where The Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From “The Woman King”] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

Musical theater album

“Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)” — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast) | WINNER

“Caroline, Or Change” — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

“MJ The Musical” — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“Mr. Saturday Night” — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Six: Live On Opening Night” — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

” A Strange Loop” — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Comedy album

“The Closer” — Dave Chappelle | WINNER

“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow

“Sorry” — Louis CK

“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt

Folk album

“Revealer” — Madison Cunningham | WINNER

“Spellbound” — Judy Collins

“The Light At The End Of The Line” — Janis Ian

“Age Of Apathy” — Aoife O’Donovan

“Hell On Church Street” — Punch Brothers

Spoken word poetry album

“The Poet Who Sat By The Door” — J. Ivy | WINNER

“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman

“Hiding In Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Americana album

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile | WINNER

“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John

“Good To Be…” — Keb’ Mo’

“Raise The Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt

American roots song

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) | WINNER

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Americana performance

“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt | WINNER

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

American roots performance

“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band | WINNER

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito

“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Tropical Latin album

“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony | WINNER

” Quiero Verte Feliz” — a Santa Cecilia

“Lado A Lado B” — Víctor Manuelle

“Legendario” — Tito Nieves

” Imágenes Latinas” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

“Cumbiana II” — Carlos Vives

Latin jazz album

“Fandango At The Wall In New York” — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective | WINNER

“Crisálida” — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

“If You Will” — Flora Purim

“Rhythm & Soul” — Arturo Sandoval

“Música De Las Américas” — Miguel Zenón

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Empire Central” — Snarky Puppy | WINNER

“Between Dreaming And Joy” — Jeff Coffin

“Not Tight” — DOMi & JD Beck

“Blooz” — Grant Geissman

“Jacob’s Ladder” — Brad Mehldau

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman | WINNER

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Engineered Album, Classical

“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra” — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) | WINNER

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Perspectives” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

“Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World” — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

“Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes” — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Contemporary classical composition

“Puts: Contact” — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER

“Akiho: Ligneous Suite” — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

“Bermel: Intonations” — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

“Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God” — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

“Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved” — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Classical compendium

“An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers | WINNER

“Aspire” — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert For Ukraine” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene” — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist | WINNER

“Eden” — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“How Do I Find You” — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

“Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?” — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

“Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly” — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Classical instrumental solo

“Letters For The Future” — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) | WINNER

“Abels: Isolation Variation” — Hilary Hahn

“Bach: The Art Of Life” — Daniil Trifonov

“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations” — Mitsuko Uchida

“A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic” — Mak Grgić

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Shaw: Evergreen” — Attacca Quartet | WINNER

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets” — Dover Quartet

“Musical Remembrances” — Neave Trio

“Perspectives” — Third Coast Percussion

“What Is American” — PUBLIQuartet

Choral performance

“Born” — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing) | WINNER

“Bach: St. John Passion” — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

“Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Opera recording

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) | WINNER

“Aucoin: Eurydice” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X” — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Orchestral performance

“Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman” — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony) | WINNER

“Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World” — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Eastman: Stay On It” — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“John Williams – The Berlin Concert” — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Roots gospel album

“The Urban Hymnal” — Tennessee State University Marching Band | WINNER

“Let’s Just Praise The Lord” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Confessio – Irish American Roots” — Keith & Kristyn Getty

“The Willie Nelson Family” — Willie Nelson

“2:22” — Karen Peck & New River

Contemporary Christian music album

“Breathe” — Maverick City Music | WINNER

“Lion” — Elevation Worship

“Life After Death” — TobyMac

“Always” — Chris Tomlin

“My Jesus” — Anne Wilson

Gospel album

“Kingdom Book One Deluxe” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin | WINNER

“Die To Live” — Maranda Curtis

“Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Clarity” — DOE

“All Things New” — Tye Tribbett

Contemporary Christian music performance/song

“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters | WINNER

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good” — DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us” — for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Gospel performance/song

“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters | WINNER

“Positive” — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray” — DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Regional roots music album

“Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” — Ranky Tanky | WINNER

“Full Circle” — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

“Natalie Noelani” — Natalie Ai Kamauu

“Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center” — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

“Lucky Man” — Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Contemporary blues album

“Brother Johnny” — Edgar Winter | WINNER

“Done Come Too Far” — Shemekia Copeland

“Crown” — Eric Gales

“Bloodline Maintenance” — Ben Harper

“Set Sail” — North Mississippi Allstars

Traditional blues album

“Get On Board” — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder | WINNER

“Heavy Load Blues” — Gov’t Mule

“The Blues Don’t Lie” — Buddy Guy

“The Sun Is Shining Down” — John Mayall

“Mississippi Son” — Charlie Musselwhite

Bluegrass album

“Crooked Tree” — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway | WINNER

“Toward The Fray” — The Infamous Stringdusters

“Almost Proud” — The Del McCoury Band

“Calling You From My Mountain” — Peter Rowan

“Get Yourself Outside” — Yonder Mountain String Band

Country song

“‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) | WINNER

“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

” I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

Country duo/group performance

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde | WINNER

“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Going Where The Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Country solo performance

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson | WINNER

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

Historical album

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)” — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco) | WINNER

“Against The Odds: 1974-1982” — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

“The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

“Life’s Work: A Retrospective” — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

“To Whom It May Concern…” — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Album notes

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)” — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco) | WINNER

“The American Clavé Recordings” — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

“Andy Irvine & Paul Brady” — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

“Harry Partch, 1942” — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

“Life’s Work: A Retrospective” — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Boxed or special limited edition package

“In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83” — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead) | WINNER

“Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined” — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (VariousArtists)

“Big Mess” — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

“Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)” — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

“Book” — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

Recording package

“Beginningless Beginning” — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra) | WINNER

“Divers” — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

“Everything Was Beautiful” — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

“Telos” — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

“Voyeurist” — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

“Un Canto por México – El Musical” — Natalia Lafourcade | WINNER

“Abeja Reina” — Chiquis

“La Reunión (Deluxe)” — Los Tigres Del Norte

“EP #1 Forajido” — Christian Nodal

“Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)” — Marco Antonio Solís

Latin rock or alternative album

“MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía | WINNER

“El Alimento” — Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte

“Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez

Latin pop album

“Pasieros” — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre | WINNER

“AGUILERA” — Christina Aguilera

“De Adentro Pa Afuera” — Camilo

“VIAJANTE” — Fonseca

“Dharma +” — Sebastián Yatra

Global music album

“Sakura” — Masa Takumi | WINNER

“Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble

“Love, Damini” — Burna Boy

“Queen Of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

“Between Us… (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Global music performance

“Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode | WINNER

“Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

“Gimme Love” — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

“Last Last” — Burna Boy

“Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Reggae album

“The Kalling” — Kabaka Pyramid | WINNER

“Gifted” — Koffee

“Scorcha” — Sean Paul

“Third Time’s The Charm” — Protoje

“Com Fly Wid Mi” — Shaggy

Alternative music album

“Wet Leg” — Wet Leg | WINNER

“WE” — Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” — Big Thief

“Fossora” — Björk

“Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Alternative music performance

“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg | WINNER

“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” — Big Thief

“King” — Florence + The Machine

“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Rock album

“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne | WINNER

“Dropout Boogie” — The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If” — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“Crawler” — Idles

“Mainstream Sellout” — Machine Gun Kelly

“Lucifer On The Sofa” — Spoon

Rock song

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) | WINNER

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Metal performance

“Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi | WINNER

“Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost

“We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth

“Kill Or Be Killed” — Muse

“Blackout” — Turnstile

Rock performance

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile | WINNER

“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams

“Old Man” — Beck

“Wild Child” — The Black Keys

“Crawl!” — Idles

“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday” — Turnstile

Rap song

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) | WINNER

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Melodic rap performance

“WAIT FOR U” — Future Featuring Drake & Tems | WINNER

“BEAUTIFUL” — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

“First Class” — Jack Harlow

“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto

Rap performance

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar | WINNER

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

Progressive r&b album

“Gemini Rights” — Steve Lacy | WINNER

“Operation Funk” — Cory Henry

“Drones” — Terrace Martin

“Starfruit” — Moonchild

“Red Balloon” — Tank And The Bangas

R&B album

“Black Radio III” — Robert Glasper | WINNER

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown

“Candydrip” — Lucky Daye

“Watch The Sun” — PJ Morton

Traditional r&b performance

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” — Beyoncé | WINNER

“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’” — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

R&B performance

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long | WINNER

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Audio book, narration, and storytelling recording

“Finding Me” — Viola Davis | WINNER

“Act Like You Got Some Sense” — Jamie Foxx

“All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks” — Mel Brooks

“Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Music Is History” — Questlove

Children’s music album

“The Movement” — Alphabet Rockers | WINNER

“Into The Little Blue House” — Wendy And DB

“Los Fabulosos” — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

“Ready Set Go!” — Divinity Roxx

“Space Cadet” — Justin Roberts

Traditional pop vocal album

“Higher” — Michael Bublé | WINNER

“When Christmas Comes Around…” — Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)” — Norah Jones

“Evergreen” — Pentatonix

“Thank You” — Diana Ross

Large jazz ensemble album

“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra” — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra | WINNER

“Bird Lives” — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

“Remembering Bob Freedman” — Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

“Center Stage” — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

“Architecture Of Storms” — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Jazz instrumental album

“New Standards Vol. 1” — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens | WINNER

“Live In Italy” — Peter Erskine Trio

“LongGone” — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

“Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival” — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

“Parallel Motion” — Yellowjackets

Jazz vocal album

“Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy | WINNER

“The Evening : Live At APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project

“Fade To Black” — Carmen Lundy

“Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

“Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Improvised jazz solo

“Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist; Track from: Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival (Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding | WINNER

“Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist; Track from: New Standards Vol. 1 (Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens)

“Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist; Track from: 12 Stars

“Call Of The Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist; Track from: Bird Lives (John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band)

Best new age, ambient or chant album

“Mystic Mirror” — White Sun | WINNER

“Positano Songs” — Will Ackerman

“Joy” — Paul Avgerinos

“Mantra Americana” — Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

“The Passenger” — Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Arrangement, instruments and vocals

“Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie) | WINNER

“Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Scrapple From The Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur) | WINNER

“As Days Go By” (an arrangement of “The Family Matters” theme song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Instrumental composition

” Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer) | WINNER

“African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

“Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Immersive audio album

“Divine Tides” — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) | WINNER

“AGUILERA” — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

“Memories…Do Not Open” — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

“Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1” — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

“Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Engineered album, non-classical

“Harry’s House” — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles) | WINNER

“Adolescence” — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

“Black Radio III” — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

“Chloë and the Next 20th Century” — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

“Wet Leg” — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Remixed recording

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo) | WINNER

“BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)”” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Dance/Electronic recording

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé | WINNER

“Rosewood” — Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated” — KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok” — Stephanie Economou, composer | WINNER

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco, composer | winner

“The Batman” — Michael Giacchino, composer

“No Time To Die” — Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Power Of The Dog” — Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Succession: Season 3” — Nicholas Britell, composer

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

“Encanto” — (Various Artists) | WINNER

“ELVIS” — (Various Artists)

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)” — (Various Artists)

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story”” — (Various Artists)

