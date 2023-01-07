Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

News

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to ignore all manner of prophecies in circulation predicting the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the West African country.

The revered octogenarian Pentecostal preacher, instead, advised Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready to vote for their preferred candidate in the forthcoming election.

Adeboye spoke on Friday night at the RCCG monthly Holy Ghost Service themed ‘Wonderful’ held at the church’s international headquarters along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, anybody prophesying that a particular candidate will win the race for Aso Rock’s top job and succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is deceiving Nigerians.

“Anyone who is prophesying now (that) this is the fellow who will win is deceiving you,” Adeboye told his congregation on Friday night.

“You know why? Daddy (God) has not spoken yet; He hasn’t said anything… For one reason or the other, He has been very quiet on this one.”

The cleric said he won’t tell Nigerians a lie about whom to vote for when God has not revealed anyone to him.

On what to do in preparation for the forthcoming election, Adeboye said, “Get your PVCs ready. If He (God) doesn’t say anything, when it is time to vote, vote as the Spirit of God will direct you. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not.”

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

How Jesus turned my shame to celebration – Ooni of Ife

Emmanuel Offor -
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, on Saturday confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords and most wonderful God...
Read more

IBB raises alarm, says ‘beware of fraudsters’

Emmanuel Offor -
A close aide to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Salman Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to beware of internet fraudsters using the name and picture of...
Read more

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Read more

