2023: Get a candidate to protect your legacy – Orji Kalu tells Buhari

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primary election, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to present a man who is cable of protecting his legacy when his tenure elapses in 2023.

Uzor Kalu, who recently announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, urged the president to ensure the emergence of a candidate who can fix the nation’s economy and take education seriously.

According to him, the presidential race is not about throwing money, stating that electorates would collect the money and still cast their votes according to their conscience.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kalu wrote, “the earliest Nigerians and presidential aspirants understand that no amount of money can buy the president of the country, the better for everyone.

“It is only cohesion and consensus among the regions that can produce a president. If you throw in money, majority of the electorates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

“If money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola could have bought it with extra change. If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.

“I urge President Muhammed Buhari to consider giving Nigeria a man who can give the entire country a sense of belonging; fix our economy; secure all parts of the country; take education very serious and protect his legacy”.

