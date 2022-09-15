2023: Fela’s son, Seun Kuti, declares support for controversial candidate

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has said that he believes that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, is better than the trio of other leading presidential contestants in the 2023 elections.

Kuti said of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, the All Progressives Congress, and the Labour Party; Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi respectively, the AAC standard bearer was the best if Nigerians were really ready.

“For me, Sowore is the best of the four candidates that are available. Personally, I still think he is better than the three others if Nigerians say they want to press the reset button,” he said.

The singer was speaking on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and briefly digressed to address the 2023 elections.

“That they want to take the right step in the right direction. Unfortunately, the same Nigerians will tell you Sowore can’t win as if election is football sport. You are not playing to win; you are playing your conscience. You are voting your belief,” he added while speaking to Object TV Media.

Kuti said the Queen had only passed, but King Charles III who took over would still continue in the system that Nigeria is still under. He maintained that Africans still needed to liberate themselves from mental slavery.

“He (King Charles) would continue to perpetuate because the system still exists and we are still under the denomination of their system.

“It’s a moment for us to reflect. The Irish are jubilating and the Irish did not go through half of what Africans went through; the Irish being the most marginalised in their region.”

He said this meant that the Irish had liberated their minds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...