2023: Eschew religious sentiments – Tinubu tells Christians

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday in Kano, appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to eschew religious sentiment and vote for him in the 2023 presidential election, insisting that he is the best candidate to give Nigeria good leadership.

Tinubu spoke during an interface with CAN leadership in Kano led by the state chairman, Rev. Samuel Adeyemo.

The APC presidential candidate, who spoke at Africa House, Government House, Kano, reminded the Christian leaders that he is married to a pastor, insisting that his decision for a Muslim-Muslim ticket was never to spite Christians but to ensure that he used the best political formula to win elections.

“Thank you, everyone here. Thank you, CAN. Thank you, Pastors. I am a unique Muslim because I am married to a Pastor. When I am at home, she is the boss.

“I did not try to Islamise her. We have two bedside lamps, one with the Bible, and the other one with the Holy Quran. I have never seen the two Holy Books change their position or quarrel in the same bedroom.

“We have a country to build. Me, I have election to win. After winning my primary election, I didn’t look for the ballot papers to know whether those who voted were Muslim or Christian. All I needed was to win, and I won. When I won, I started dancing.

“If you polarise Nigeria along religious lines, we will have bad leadership. We should not fight along religious lines. The way you pray for forgiveness as a Christian is the same way I pray for forgiveness as a Muslim.

“I know you would not want to be an enemy to the winning team. I am a politician, I have a formula, and my formula is to win election without rigging. I am a minority Muslim from Yoruba, how will I go and chose one Emmanuel from Sokoto…,” Tinubu said.

