Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023 Elections: Wole Olanipekun, 11 SANs to defend Tinubu’s mandate

Politics

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the just concluded election.

Recall that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states, higher than his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While the former vice president came second with 6,984,520 votes, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, finished the race with 6,101,533.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected the outcome of the election, vowing to seek redress in court.

But the ruling party, in its readiness to defend the mandate, said it is willing to meet the opposition parties in court.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, released the 13-man list comprising 12 senior advocates.

Top on the list is a legal icon, Wole Olanipekun, who is also the lead counsel to the ruling party at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement read.

“The team is composed of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

“The legal team consisting of twelve (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq., is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.”

Other members of the list are Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omezia Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

Latest

Politics

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

0
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has...
News

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

0
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has...
News

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the...
Politics

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued...
Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

LP adopts Rivers PDP Guber candidate, Fubara

Emmanuel Offor -
The Rivers State Chapter of the Labour Party has adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Siminialaye Fubara. This is coming...
Read more

INEC suspends Sokoto REC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, with immediate effect. The suspension was...
Read more

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Senators

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria. The Chairman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: