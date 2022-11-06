2023 Elections; Wizkid Says Old Men Will Be Voted Out of Power

Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2023 elections.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Nigerian Adobes singer noted that all old men booted out on the coming elections.

“I’m about to go crazy on their asses this election. All these old men are going out of power this time. They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out,” he said.

“There’s nothing to celebrate [in Nigeria] except that [Nigerians] are amazing people in music, sports, comedy – entertainment in general. I’m proud of young Nigerians doing things around the world in tech. I have amazing friends, doing amazing things. That’s it, though. There’s nothing else,” he added.

“But I feel hopeful there’ll be change. How soon? I’m not sure. But a lot has changed from growing up to now. There was a time when you could never speak to the president or anyone in government like that. But now you have a voice.”

