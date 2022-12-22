Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023 Elections will retire a lot of politicians – Wike

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said a lot of politicians in Rivers state will be retired after the 2023 elections.

The Governor was speaking during the commissioning of the Rumukurishi flyover in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He noted that the 2023 election will determine those who influence voters in the state.

Wike also noted that the Peoples Democratic Party is ready to go if it loses the election but added that other parties should also be ready to go if they are defeated.

He said “2023 will confirm to us those that have an influence on voters. Those that their people will listen to and vote.

“It is not only for you to be in Abuja and tell them whatever you’re telling them, come home because our Polling boots are not going to be in Abuja.

“This election will retire people in 2023. If they win us we will go, if we win them they will go. In fact they have already gone”.

The Governor also berated the All Progressives Congress for failing to fulfill its promise of constructing a rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

