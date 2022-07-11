‘2023 Elections unlikely to hold’ – Falae

A former presidential aspirant, Chief Olu Falae, has expressed doubts about the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

Falae, who noted that the country was precariously on the edge of a precipice, expressed doubt on whether elections will hold come next year.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation disclosed that the country needed someone who understands that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and very complex country as a president, Leadership writes.

He said ethnic campaign as currently seen in the country was inevitable “when you have a government that does not present itself as a government for all the people. If a government presents itself to be a champion of a section of the people, naturally the others will begin to defend themselves.”

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday, Falae, a former Finance Minister, said: “I am praying that the terrorists will allow elections to take place in Nigeria.”

According to him, “a few days ago, they still burn down one of the INEC offices in the South-East and they have been doing that for a long time. We hope the elections will be possible.”

