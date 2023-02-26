2023 Elections: Tinubu sweeps all 16 LGAs in Ekiti State

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has won all 16 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti State.

In the result announced by the Ekiti State Returning Officer for INEC, Prof Akeem Lasisi, Tinubu polled 201,494 to beat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s rival, Atiku Abubakar who scored 89,554.

Third in the line is the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi who polled 11,397.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission has warned outlets releasing results that it is the only body empowered to do so.

Collation resumes later today by 6pm.

