‘2023 Elections must hold’ – INEC assures

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that despite the insecurity and other challenges facing the country, the 2023 general election will go on as scheduled.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the position of the commission known on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at the public presentation of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and 2023 Election Project Plan in Abuja.

According to Yakubu, the documents were the third in the series of strategic election plans since the era of deliberate planning of elections started in 2012.

He said: “Clearly, these are challenging times but we are determined that election must hold in 2023.

“However, this is a shared responsibility.

“INEC plays a critical role but the Commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire.

“I therefore appeal to all Nigerians to joins hands with us in ensuring that we make a success of the process.

“Let me once again reiterate that the dates for all activities in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election are firm and fixed and all stakeholders are advised to take this into consideration in planning their activities.”

