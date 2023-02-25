Search
Emmanuel Offor
2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle as the country conducts its general election on Saturday.

The doodle features the Nigerian green-white-green colour, with a picture of an election ballot box displayed.

A click on the doodle opens up another page where the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) website – timetable for the 2023 general election and 2023 general election updates are displayed.

When placing a cursor on the doodle, it reads: “Nigeria National Elections 2023.”

The Google doodle is used to mark a special day as Nigerians decide their next leader that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

It has been used to celebrate numerous historical figures and events around the world.

Meanwhile, On Thursday, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that 87.2 million Nigerians collected their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs.

The election is seen as a three-way tie between Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party.

