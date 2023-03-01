2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early hours of Wednesday, declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja.

According to Yakubu, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals and candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, who polled 6,984, 520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Tinubu will now succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three leading presidential candidates, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi, won in 12 states each.

Here is the breakdown of states won by each of the three candidates:

Tinubu:

EKITI – APC 201,494, LP 11,397, PDP 89,554

OGUN – APC 341,558, LP 85,829, PDP 123,831

OYO – APC 449,884, LP 99,110, PDP 182,977

KWARA – APC 263,572, LP 31,141, PDP 136,909

ONDO – APC 369,924, LP 44,405, PDP 115,463

JIGAWA – APC 421,390, LP 1,889, PDP 386,587

BENUE – APC 31O,468, LP 308,372, PDP 130,081

NIGER – APC 375,183, LP 80,452, PDP 284,898

KOGI – APC 240,751, LP 56,217, PDP 145,104

ZAMFARA – APC 298,396, LP 1,660, PDP 193,978

RIVERS – APC 231,591, LP 175,071, PDP 88,468

BORNO – APC 252,282, LP 7,205, PDP 190,921

Atiku:

OSUN – APC 343,945, LP 23,283, PDP 354,366

YOBE – APC 151,459, LP 2,406, PDP 196,567

KATSINA – APC 482,283, LP 6,376, PDP 489,045

ADAMAWA – APC 182,881, LP 105,648, PDP 417,611

TARABA – APC 135,165, LP 146,315, PDP 189,017

KADUNA – APC 399,293, LP 294,494, PDP 554,360

BAYELSA – APC 42,572, LP 49,975, PDP 68,818

SOKOTO – APC 285,444, LP 6,568, PDP 288,679

Akwa/Ibom – APC 160,620, LP 132,683, PDP 214,012

BAUCHI – APC 316,694, LP 27,373, PDP 426,607

KEBBI – APC 248,088, LP 10,682, PDP 285,175

GOMBE – APC 146,977, LP 26,160, PDP 319,123

Obi:

Enugu – APC 4,772, LP 428,640, PDP 15,749

LAGOS – APC 572,606, LP 584,454, PDP 75,750

NASARAWA – APC 172,922, LP 191,361, PDP 147,093

DELTA – APC 90,183, LP 314,866, PDP 161,600

IMO – APC 66,406, 360,495, PDP 30,234

Cross River – APC 130,520, LP 179,917, PDP 95,425

EBONYI – APC 42,402, LP 259,739, PDP 13,503

ANAMBRA – APC 5,111, LP 584,621, PDP 9,036

FCT – APC 90,902, LP 281,717, PDP 74,194

ABIA – APC 8,914, LP 327,095, PDP 22,676

EDO – APC 144,471, LP 331,163, PDP 89,585

PLATEAU – APC 307,195, LP 466,272, PDP 243,808

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, who came a distant 4th with total votes of 1,496,687, won Kano State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...