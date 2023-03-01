2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early hours of Wednesday, declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja.
According to Yakubu, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals and candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, who polled 6,984, 520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.
Tinubu will now succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
The three leading presidential candidates, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi, won in 12 states each.
Here is the breakdown of states won by each of the three candidates:
Tinubu:
EKITI – APC 201,494, LP 11,397, PDP 89,554
OGUN – APC 341,558, LP 85,829, PDP 123,831
OYO – APC 449,884, LP 99,110, PDP 182,977
KWARA – APC 263,572, LP 31,141, PDP 136,909
ONDO – APC 369,924, LP 44,405, PDP 115,463
JIGAWA – APC 421,390, LP 1,889, PDP 386,587
BENUE – APC 31O,468, LP 308,372, PDP 130,081
NIGER – APC 375,183, LP 80,452, PDP 284,898
KOGI – APC 240,751, LP 56,217, PDP 145,104
ZAMFARA – APC 298,396, LP 1,660, PDP 193,978
RIVERS – APC 231,591, LP 175,071, PDP 88,468
BORNO – APC 252,282, LP 7,205, PDP 190,921
Atiku:
OSUN – APC 343,945, LP 23,283, PDP 354,366
YOBE – APC 151,459, LP 2,406, PDP 196,567
KATSINA – APC 482,283, LP 6,376, PDP 489,045
ADAMAWA – APC 182,881, LP 105,648, PDP 417,611
TARABA – APC 135,165, LP 146,315, PDP 189,017
KADUNA – APC 399,293, LP 294,494, PDP 554,360
BAYELSA – APC 42,572, LP 49,975, PDP 68,818
SOKOTO – APC 285,444, LP 6,568, PDP 288,679
Akwa/Ibom – APC 160,620, LP 132,683, PDP 214,012
BAUCHI – APC 316,694, LP 27,373, PDP 426,607
KEBBI – APC 248,088, LP 10,682, PDP 285,175
GOMBE – APC 146,977, LP 26,160, PDP 319,123
Obi:
Enugu – APC 4,772, LP 428,640, PDP 15,749
LAGOS – APC 572,606, LP 584,454, PDP 75,750
NASARAWA – APC 172,922, LP 191,361, PDP 147,093
DELTA – APC 90,183, LP 314,866, PDP 161,600
IMO – APC 66,406, 360,495, PDP 30,234
Cross River – APC 130,520, LP 179,917, PDP 95,425
EBONYI – APC 42,402, LP 259,739, PDP 13,503
ANAMBRA – APC 5,111, LP 584,621, PDP 9,036
FCT – APC 90,902, LP 281,717, PDP 74,194
ABIA – APC 8,914, LP 327,095, PDP 22,676
EDO – APC 144,471, LP 331,163, PDP 89,585
PLATEAU – APC 307,195, LP 466,272, PDP 243,808
Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, who came a distant 4th with total votes of 1,496,687, won Kano State.