2023: Dump your presidential ambition, North has chosen Orji Kalu, Lamido tells Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

The Director-General, Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido, has advised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other presidential hopefuls from Southern Nigeria to jettison their presidential ambitions by backing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Lamido, a chieftain of the APC, made this submission while entertaining questions from journalists in Yola yesterday.

Lamido advised the southern APC aspirants to throw their weight behind the former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to emerge as the President in 2023.

He noted that Northern Nigeria was backing the Senate Chief Whip because of his nationalistic background.

According to him, “the North won’t support a regional candidate like Tinubu, Osinbajo, Umahi or Amaechi. It is about trust and who can truly defend Nigeria.

“In 2023, we won’t support any regional candidate; Kalu has what it takes to lead Nigeria. He knows Nigeria too well having been in a close and brotherly relationship with the North in the past 38 years. We won’t support someone that would emerge and destabilize Nigeria.

“It is important they step down now and adopt Orji Kalu because the North won’t support them. Politics is a game of interest, and Orji Uzor Kalu is the interest of the North and millions of other Nigerians,” he said.

