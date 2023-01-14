Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Door to shut on Atiku, PDP soon – Wike

Politics

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the G5 Governors would soon shut the door of reconciliation with the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor stated on Friday during an interview with BBC Pigin, which was monitored by The Guardian in Port Harcourt.

Wike reiterated that their choice of presidential candidate would soon be made known to the public, adding that they were not in a hurry to make a decision on whom to support.

Wike said: “Some people are counting January 4th, 16th. They should calm down. We are all politicians; we have political strategies. I don’t work as an individual. That’s what people don’t understand.

“There are different strategies in going to war. What you see today is not what you see tomorrow.  Oh I laugh at them (PDP) when they say we are in touch with so, so governor.”

He clarified that telling the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that he is a presidential material doesn’t mean that he (Wike) has endorsed Obi.

“If I tell Obi that he is a presidential material, does that mean an endorsement?” Wike queried.

Latest

News

2023: You saw pepper in 8 years – Oyedepo tells Nigerians

0
As Nigeria inches closer to the 2023 elections, the...
News

Fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

0
Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State...
Politics

‘He knows the way’ – Gov Bello confident of Tinubu’s victory

0
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is confident of...
Politics

Soludo emerges APGA National Leader

0
Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is now the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

2023: You saw pepper in 8 years – Oyedepo tells Nigerians

0
As Nigeria inches closer to the 2023 elections, the...
News

Fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

0
Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State...
Politics

‘He knows the way’ – Gov Bello confident of Tinubu’s victory

0
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is confident of...
Politics

Soludo emerges APGA National Leader

0
Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is now the...
News

Supreme Court removes Obong of Calabar

0
A five-man panel of the Supreme Court has dismissed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: You saw pepper in 8 years – Oyedepo tells Nigerians

Emmanuel Offor -
As Nigeria inches closer to the 2023 elections, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has cautioned Nigerians, stressing that they...
Read more

Fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

Emmanuel Offor -
Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was in the early hours of Saturday gutted by fire. It was gathered that the...
Read more

‘He knows the way’ – Gov Bello confident of Tinubu’s victory

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is confident of a Bola Tinubu victory in the presidential election. The governor spoke after a meeting with President...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: