2023: Door to shut on Atiku, PDP soon – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the G5 Governors would soon shut the door of reconciliation with the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor stated on Friday during an interview with BBC Pigin, which was monitored by The Guardian in Port Harcourt.

Wike reiterated that their choice of presidential candidate would soon be made known to the public, adding that they were not in a hurry to make a decision on whom to support.

Wike said: “Some people are counting January 4th, 16th. They should calm down. We are all politicians; we have political strategies. I don’t work as an individual. That’s what people don’t understand.

“There are different strategies in going to war. What you see today is not what you see tomorrow. Oh I laugh at them (PDP) when they say we are in touch with so, so governor.”

He clarified that telling the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that he is a presidential material doesn’t mean that he (Wike) has endorsed Obi.

“If I tell Obi that he is a presidential material, does that mean an endorsement?” Wike queried.

