2023: ‘Don’t underestimate Obidients’ – Adamu Garba warns APC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an ex-presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has cautioned his party not to underestimate the supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as the ‘Obedient.’

Garba stated this via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle Wednesday.

His warning comes amid the backdrop of the recent experience in Lesotho, in which a party, RFP, founded in March 2022, won the Presidency due to young people’s votes, Garba said they should not be taken for granted.

He, however, advised APC to have a current strategic campaign if they are to secure victory.

He wrote: “A party, RFP, founded by Sam in March 2022 in Lesotho, won the Presidency as a result of young people’s votes. A similar case happened in Kenya & Zambia, all in 2022.

“That is why we shouldn’t underestimate these obidients. APC must have a modern strategic campaign to secure victory”.

