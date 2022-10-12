Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

2023: ‘Don’t underestimate Obidients’ – Adamu Garba warns APC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an ex-presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has cautioned his party not to underestimate the supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as the ‘Obedient.’

Garba stated this via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle Wednesday.

His warning comes amid the backdrop of the recent experience in Lesotho, in which a party, RFP, founded in March 2022, won the Presidency due to young people’s votes, Garba said they should not be taken for granted.

He, however, advised APC to have a current strategic campaign if they are to secure victory.

He wrote: “A party, RFP, founded by Sam in March 2022 in Lesotho, won the Presidency as a result of young people’s votes. A similar case happened in Kenya & Zambia, all in 2022.

“That is why we shouldn’t underestimate these obidients. APC must have a modern strategic campaign to secure victory”.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: