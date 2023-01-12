2023: Don’t meddle in Nigeria’s elections – Buhari warns foreign nations

As the forthcoming presidential election inches closer, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned foreign nations to stay clear of meddling in Nigeria’s election.

Buhari issued this warning on Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Sweden, Switzerland, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan in Abuja.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari urged ambassadors to be guided by diplomatic practice and go about their duties professionally.

“As Nigerians prepare to elect another government at the general elections on 25th February 2023, President Buhari renewed his call to foreign government representatives not to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs”, he stated.

