2023: ‘Don’t let yourself be deceived’ – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan

Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has warned ex-President Goodluck Jonathan not to be “deceived”.

Shehu Sani gave the warning in a Facebook post on Monday amid growing insinuations that Jonathan would defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and declare his ambition to run for president in 2023.

He wrote, “GEJ should not deceive himself nor allow himself to be deceived.”

Jonathan on Friday told supporters who stormed his foundation office to watch out ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former President disclosed this in Abuja while addressing supporters, mostly youth and women, who called on him to contest the 2023 presidency.

Jonathan is said to be in consultations over running for the top office in the polls.

