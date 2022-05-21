2023: Deji Adeyanju reveals PDP’s top three candidates

Deji Adeyanju, Abuja-based human rights activist, has identified three top top presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Adeyanju explained although Peter Obi is the most popular candidate in the country, the three main candidates in the PDP by delegates power are Atiku Abubakar, Nyesome Wike and Aminu Tambuwal.

He further disclosed that the PDP Governors are torn between supporting Wike and Tambuwal, but there are indications that they might unite to oppose Atiku.

“The 3 main candidates in the PDP by delegates power are: Atiku, Wike, Tambuwal. One of these 3 will be the candidate.

“But Peter Obi is the party’s best option and most popular candidate in the country. I think Peter Obi should leave PDP and join a party he can run on their platform.

“The PDP Govs want one of their own as the party’s candidate. They are torn between Wike and Tambuwal but there are indications they might unite to oppose Atiku,” he tweeted.

