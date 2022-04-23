2023: ‘Count me out’ – Atiku slams Northern consensus arrangement

The Technical Committee (TEECOM) for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidency in 2023 general election, said the former Vice President was never a party to the northern consensus arrangement.

The Northern Elders, in a communique read by former Ahmadu Bello University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ango Abdullahi, on Friday, endorsed the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohamed for the top job in 2023.

However, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who was part of the arrangement at the initial stage refuted the report, saying the consensus arrangement collapsed on Wednesday.

Similarly, in a statement by the PDP Presidential aspirant’s Technical Committee, Saturday, he disclosed that the 2019 PDP presidential candidate was never a party to any consensus arrangement.

TEECOM explained that Atiku did not subject himself to any purported consensus arrangement.

“Therefore, he is not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the purported report.

“Waziri Atiku Abubakar as a nationalist strongly believes that Nigeria has never been so divided as it is today, and any regional, zonal,ethno-religious gang up or consensus-driven in this manner will further deepen and widen the wounds that urgently require to be healed.

“He is anxious to implement plans, policies and programmes that will rescue and rebuild Nigeria

“Finally, we urge our supporters to continue with consultations and town hall meetings with delegates across the country as the party prepares for the presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday/ Sunday May 28 and 29, 2022,” he said.

