2023: Candidates to sign peace accord

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has fixed next Thursday for presidential candidates to sign a free, fair, and peaceful accord ahead of the electioneering campaign.

In January, they will also sign an agreement to accept the result of the election come 2023.

The chairman of the committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, briefed the press after the committee meeting in conjunction with INEC held in Minna, Niger State on Thursday. He urged Nigerians to desist from selling their votes during the elections.

According to him, in this election period, two peace accords would be signed by the presidential candidates. They consist of the signing of an accord to accept the outcome of the result and to ensure rancor free and a fair campaign devoid of acrimony.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakubu applauded the bold steps and involvement of the NPC in ensuring peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting has in attendance, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Archbishop Hassan Mathew Kuka, a former HOS, Yayale Ahmed among others.

