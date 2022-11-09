2023: BVAS cannot be hacked – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that the data on the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System will not be compromised.

INEC’s Deputy Head of ICT Lawrence Bayode gave the assurance in a chat with ChannelsTV, maintaining that the system will not be hacked on election day.

“I want to say again that we have done everything to ensure that the BVAS is not compromised. The data on the BVAS will be secured,” he said on Wednesday.

“After the poll, when the data is transmitted to our backend server, the data in transit will be secured. By the time the data gets to our backend server, the data will also be secured there.”

He said the electoral body has tightened every loose end towards ensuring that the BVAS is safe.

“We have looked at the machine, and we looked at a lot of things. As I said earlier, you cannot build such a system and would not fortify the system to solidify it,” he added.

“Whether we like it or not, people will try a lot to beat this system. But the more they try, the more they meet a brick wall.

“I can say categorically that we have taken care of every surface attack vulnerability on this system, and we have also tried our best to ensure that the system cannot be hacked into on election day and I can say again that BVAS cannot be compromised.”

