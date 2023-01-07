Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Borno is 90% safe – Gov Zulum

Politics

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has given assurance that the state is 90 percent secure and safe, before, during and after the general elections in less than 50 days.

Zulum gave the assurance on Friday after a private visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in his office.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, the governor further assured those afraid to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) because of insecurity that the people of Borno State voted during the 2015 and 2019 elections when the security situation was more dire.

According to him, the situation has recorded a “remarkable” over 90 percent improvement since then and eligible voters can prepare to cast their votes on Election Day.

This assurance comes weeks after the November 2022 attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Latest

Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Celebrity

Jessie J Announces She’s Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

0
Congratulations are in order for Jessie J who has announced that she is finally pregnant again.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Celebrity

Jessie J Announces She’s Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

0
Congratulations are in order for Jessie J who has announced that she is finally pregnant again.
Celebrity

Deyemi Okanlawon and Wife, Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary

0
Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Dami have been married for a decade and rightfully celebrated the huge milestone.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Read more

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Read more

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: