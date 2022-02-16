2023: Babangida warns of the dangers of nepotism

Former dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida, has aimed a dig at the current administration over its lopsided appointments.

The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been heavily criticised for making the majority of its appointments from one side of the country, stoking the fires of disunity.

But IBB noted that during his time, he had people from all over the country working in his government, adding that that made everyone feel they are Nigerians.

Babangida called on politicians seeking public offices come 2023 not to negotiate the unity of the country for anything.

The former Head of State spoke at his Hilltop residence, Minna, Niger State on Tuesday, when he received a presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who paid him a consultation visit.

Speaking, IBB said, “I am glad you came with all sections of Nigeria among the delegation. Meaning you have the unity of Nigeria at heart.

“At my time, I have people from all over the country working in my government and that makes everyone feel they are Nigerians. We need to change the narrative in Nigeria.

“I promise to do the best I can to assist you in your ambition. I will keep my searchlight on you and caution or advise you whenever it is necessary.”

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Adebayo said the former president advised him not to negotiate the unity of the country.

Adebayo also said that Babangida stressed the need to make each election in Nigeria better than any of the previous ones to deepen the country’s democracy for a glorious future.

“Former president Babangida believed that we should not negotiate the unity of this country irrespective of any challenges we are facing.

“He also advised me that if I must succeed as president of Nigeria, I must practice a mini-Nigeria every time, even in my house,” he added.

