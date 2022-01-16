2023: Babangida speaks on Nigeria’s next president

A former military Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.) has advocated for a young President in 2023.

According to IBB, Nigeria’s ideal President must not be an old person like him, and must be a very good communicator.

“He should be able to communicate because a president should be able to walk into a group of people and talk to them on issues concerning Nigeria; not all the time but most of the time,” he said in a chat with DailyTrust.

“He must have somebody he knows in every part of the country. It is not a tall order.

“You could limit it to states, you could limit it to local governments even to the wards if you can but somebody such that once you hear the name, it is somebody you will say, yes, I have heard that name before either in the country or in his profession; if he is a doctor, a journalist or whatever, all areas, we have heard the name before; okay then I will make an effort to know more about him.”

