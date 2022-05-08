2023: Atiku woos Lagos, Ogun delegates

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited Lagos and Ogun States as part of his consultations towards securing the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential ticket.

In Lagos, Mr Atiku was at the office of PDP chieftain, Olabode George, where he preached party unity.

The former VP Atiku said it’s important for the PDP in Lagos State to be united ahead of the general elections in 2023.

“Lagos PDP has been plagued by perennial disunity,” he said. “I have appealed to the leaders and elders inside that small parlour. I am appealing to you, as members of the party, to give them the support they need to unify this party. If we don’t bring about unity, we will not be able to take over Lagos.”

In Ogun, Atiku addressed delegates, party leaders and party faithfuls.

He promised to provide much-needed political leadership that will unite the country with equity and justice.

Mr Atiku added that if given the opportunity to be President, he will prioritise local government autonomy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...