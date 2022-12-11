2023: Atiku woos FCT Indigenes, promises security, entitlements

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar promised to make life better for Nigerians and to ensure Nigerian universities do not go on strike if elected president.

Speaking to PDP supporters on Saturday at the party’s presidential rally held at Eagle Square, Abuja, the former vice president promised to release all entitlements of Abuja indigenes through the constitutional review.

Atiku praised the loyalty of PDP supporters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying the party did not take it for granted.

“We have no reason to believe you won’t support us again,” he said. “We are here to pledge that if you support us, we will give you all your entitlements, appointments and other demands, including constitutional review.

“In the process of restructuring, we will give you all what belongs to you. PDP will fulfil all the obligations to you. We are not taking your loyalty for granted. We will pay back but not with hunger and insecurity,” he added.

On security, Atiku vowed to secure the nation’s capital if elected.

“We shall protect and secure Abuja for your own safety. You know my five-point agenda, I will unify the county; no part of the country will be left untouched. Peace for everyone. These I promise you,” he said.

Atiku tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the eight-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the nation’s universities would never experience strike for ever.

“We have promised education is key for everyone, we will make our universities remain open forever,” he said.

The former vice president further promised the crowd that Abuja would be the first to feel the impact of the government.

